Brazos County Collections warns of phone scam asking for banking information

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials are warning residents of a phone scam circulating the area. There are reports of people getting calls from a random number claiming the recipient owes money to Brazos County Collections, according to Brazos County Collections Director Tanya Skinner.

The phone call asks for banking information and tells people they need to ask for a Jackie Smith. Skinner says this is a scam and the collections department is not calling anyone asking for their banking information.

