Bryan firefighter supporting recovery efforts, first responders in Florida

BONITA SPRINGS, FL (KBTX) - When disaster hits, first responders are a group we can count on in need. But, with massive destruction from Hurricane Ian, those first responders have their own tragedies to deal with.

One Bryan firefighter is one of the many from across the country, who responded to a call for help.

The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) sent 20 crews to Florida following the hurricane last week to help with recovery efforts. Daniel Buford is a firefighter and the local IAFF chapter president.

When he arrived in Bonita Springs, Buford knew it was time to kick it into gear.

“These firefighters, they’re numb. They’re still right now, still trying to comprehend everything that they just went through. They’ve seen so many horrible things in just the last 48 hours when the storm came through. And now four days later, where they’re still going door to door, where it is a warzone out here,” Buford said.

Part of the IAFF deployment involves helping with calls for service and ensuring crews have the resources necessary.

“We have dispatched about 20 disaster relief teams, boots on the ground ready to help and they’ve answered over 260 requests for service assistance. This goes from everything from basic water supplies, to food, to fuel, to home repairs, to locating family members that are missing,” IAFF Deputy Director, Jenny Hanie, said.

As Buford has worked with Bonita Springs crew members, they’ve shared stories of surviving the hurricane.

“People being pushed by storm surge to the ceiling of their homes trying to break into their attic to hide from the water to get away from it climbing onto the roof,” Buford said. “[Their] own firefighters taking their kids and putting them on the roofs of their house and then falling into the water and, and not knowing if that was it for [them].”

Then, stories from after the storm as crews worked to save their neighbors.

“They’re going through, car by car, and building by building, and they’re looking for any life that’s still there that they can help,” Buford said.

But, when that shift is over, the possibility of a safe and warm place to sleep is slim. Many of those first responders grew up in Bonita Springs and live in Bonita Springs with their families. But with much of the area destroyed, Buford says this is when the IAFF steps in.

“They responded to calls all through their community, the same community they live in. And they saw the destruction, they knew just going to the some of the calls that they didn’t have anything to go back home to. They knew that they lost their residence, they knew they lost their house, everything that they owned, pictures, so much of the memories that were those were all gone,” Buford said. “Are they going to sleep in tents? Are they going to sleep in their vehicle? That’s not acceptable. So we’re there to help them figure out and coordinate that. What’s the next thing they’re going to do? Are they going to eat dinner tonight? Or, do they have water? The water here still, days later, we have no idea when the water pressure will be back up or if it’s safe to drink water anytime soon.”

The IAFF relies on donations in order to provide assistance. To donate visit iafffoundation.org.

