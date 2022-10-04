Bryan ISD calls for input on school boundaries

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD discussed it’s plans regarding school boundaries at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting in preparation for a new intermediate school.

Sadberry Intermediate School is slated to open in August of next year on the corner of Bonham drive and Wikes Road. The school district said rezoning the school within the district is an opportunity to “balance enrollment” and make sure students are attending the school closet to them.

More information is planned to be released later this month and early in November. Barbara Ybarra, BISD associate superintendent of teaching and learning said parents are an integral part of the process.

“We really need their feedback,” Ybarra. “We need all stakeholders to weigh in on where our school boundaries will be, so that we understand how we’re impacting the larger community. All of that process is done with the entire community and it’s very important that we all participate.”

Ybarra said the process should be finalized and communicated to parents before Valentines Day next year.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Lee Bell, Jr.
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
The Navasota Examiner says five vehicles were involved in the crash.
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Central Texas landowners want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
Billy Wayne Pate, 68, was taken into custody Friday at his home on County Road 368 outside...
Leon County man arrested on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault charges

Latest News

"It is a warzone out here. There's areas that we can't even recognize," Bryan Firefighter...
Bryan firefighter supporting recovery efforts, first responders in Florida
Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies