Bryan ISD calls for input on school boundaries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD discussed it’s plans regarding school boundaries at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting in preparation for a new intermediate school.

Sadberry Intermediate School is slated to open in August of next year on the corner of Bonham drive and Wikes Road. The school district said rezoning the school within the district is an opportunity to “balance enrollment” and make sure students are attending the school closet to them.

More information is planned to be released later this month and early in November. Barbara Ybarra, BISD associate superintendent of teaching and learning said parents are an integral part of the process.

“We really need their feedback,” Ybarra. “We need all stakeholders to weigh in on where our school boundaries will be, so that we understand how we’re impacting the larger community. All of that process is done with the entire community and it’s very important that we all participate.”

Ybarra said the process should be finalized and communicated to parents before Valentines Day next year.

