Bryan ISD fights uphill battle for location of transportation and maintenance complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD Board of Trustees meet on Tuesday to discuss the school district’s plans moving forward after its zoning request for its transportation and maintenance complex was denied twice by the City of Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission.

The school district agreed to move forward with its plans on taking its zoning request to the Bryan City Council next Tuesday. The district is hoping the city council will approve an agreement that Planning and Zoning denied in September. The agreement is a “compromise” that the school district has worked on with the city in hopes of getting the complex approved.

“We met with some of the city council members and city planners and came to a collaborative agreement to move it back off the property to allow for commercial retail at a future time,” Julie Harlin, BISD Board of Trustees vice president said.

In the agreement the school district would still own the 95-acre property at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road that it bought from Blinn in June. At this time Bryan ISD said they have no interest in selling any of the property.

The purposed complex named the Haliburton Axillary Center would house transportation, maintenance, custodial, and food services along with other departments, Harlin said.

“We searched long and hard for about two years to find a location for it,” Harlin said. “It was approved through 2022 bond funds.”

Harlin said the district has outgrown its aging transportation facilities and the new hub is connected to plans for the upcoming Sadberry Intermediate School slated to open next year in August.

“In order for us to finish that project on time, the sixth grade, it’s important that we tear down the current transportation and maintenance facilities,” Harlin said.

Planning and Zoning Commissioners denied earlier plans due to traffic concerns, revenue generation, and aesthetics. Harlin said what the school district has presented has already been approved by city planners and TxDot.

“There aren’t issues in terms of traffic,” Harlin said. “If you put commercial retail in there then there will be a 20-percent increase in traffic compared to what we are proposing, so we are convinced that really isn’t a legitimate or logical argument.”

Harlin said the school had also worked with city planners throughout the process to make sure the building met the city’s requirements.

“On one hand people are calling it the bus barn and saying it’s not pretty while on the other hand, they’re calling it the Taj Mahal saying we spent too much money to make it look attractive,” Harlin said.

While Harlin said the district is not convinced they will receive a positive vote it’s hopeful that it can show everyone why the idea is great for not only the school district but the city.

“We are hoping for the benefit of all,” Harlin said. “If we are talking about team Bryan, the best outcome for all of us is that the city carefully considers our request.”

