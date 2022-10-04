Cernousek Surges on Back Nine; Aggies in Fourth at Blessings After Round One

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team, led by Adela Cernousek’s 1-under 71 first round, finished day one in fourth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Monday.

“Adela’s [Cernousek] round kept us in the ballgame today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “She played beautifully on the back nine and made some really great putts. Her round has us within striking distance. Overall, we didn’t putt it very well as a group. We addressed the mistakes and made the adjustments for tomorrow. We need to get off to a great start in the morning and pile onto that to build some momentum for the rest of the tournament.”

The Aggies shot 13-over 301 in the first 18, placing them fourth in the team standings behind No. 11 Mississippi State (-1), No. 7 Ole Miss (+8) and No. 15 Arkansas (+11).

Cernousek started the day by bogeying three of her first four holes. However, the sophomore surged on the back nine, knocking down four birdies on Nos. 10, 14, 16 and 17. The Antibes, France, native finished the final nine of the first round 4-under 32 which helped her leap into a tie for second. Cernousek’s round was highlighted by a 20-foot birdie putt on 17 that dropped her under par heading into round two.

Jennie Park turned in a team-high 14 pars, on a golf course where pars come at a premium. The senior finished the day with a share of 10th and shot 2-over 74. Hailee Cooper and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio both shot 6-over 78 and tied for 33rd. Zoe Slaughter rounded out the lineup with a 10-over 82 and tied for 44th.

The Aggies are set to tee off at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday to begin the second round.

