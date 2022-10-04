Cernousek Surges on Back Nine; Aggies in Fourth at Blessings After Round One

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team, led by Adela Cernousek’s 1-under 71 first round, finished day one in fourth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Monday.

“Adela’s [Cernousek] round kept us in the ballgame today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “She played beautifully on the back nine and made some really great putts. Her round has us within striking distance. Overall, we didn’t putt it very well as a group. We addressed the mistakes and made the adjustments for tomorrow. We need to get off to a great start in the morning and pile onto that to build some momentum for the rest of the tournament.”

The Aggies shot 13-over 301 in the first 18, placing them fourth in the team standings behind No. 11 Mississippi State (-1), No. 7 Ole Miss (+8) and No. 15 Arkansas (+11).

Cernousek started the day by bogeying three of her first four holes. However, the sophomore surged on the back nine, knocking down four birdies on Nos. 10, 14, 16 and 17. The Antibes, France, native finished the final nine of the first round 4-under 32 which helped her leap into a tie for second. Cernousek’s round was highlighted by a 20-foot birdie putt on 17 that dropped her under par heading into round two.

Jennie Park turned in a team-high 14 pars, on a golf course where pars come at a premium. The senior finished the day with a share of 10th and shot 2-over 74. Hailee Cooper and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio both shot 6-over 78 and tied for 33rd. Zoe Slaughter rounded out the lineup with a 10-over 82 and tied for 44th.

Up Next

The Aggies are set to tee off at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday to begin the second round. Play will be broadcast on the Golf Channel from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT and live stats for the event can be followed at golfstat.com.

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Lee Bell, Jr.
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
The Navasota Examiner says five vehicles were involved in the crash.
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Central Texas landowners want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
Billy Wayne Pate, 68, was taken into custody Friday at his home on County Road 368 outside...
Leon County man arrested on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault charges

Latest News

Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Texas A&M Golf
No. 9 Aggie Golf Tied for Third at Blessings
College Station adds proposed bond on fire safety to the Nov. ballot.
College Station Fire Safety Improvement Bond