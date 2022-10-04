Changes are coming to E William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation tells KBTX work will begin Tuesday on FM 158 (E William Joel Bryan Parkway) from Texas Avenue to Highway 6.

“This project will improve safety and traffic flow by installing center medians on the west and east ends including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park,” said TxDOT spokesman Bobby Colwell. “In addition, sidewalks, shared use paths, and accessible routes installed along the corridor will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment.”

This project is contracted to Larry Young Paving, Inc, of Bryan for $17.5 million and is expected to be complete in the Fall of 2024.

