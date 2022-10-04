City of College Station adds ‘Fire Safety Improvement’ bond to midterm ballot

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As College Station grows in population, the need for emergency fire services is growing as well.

The City of College Station put an $18 million dollar “fire safety” bond on this year’s upcoming Midterm election ballot. Proposition A is a part of five general obligation bond propositions totaling $90.4 million dollars.

City officials say the last time they built a fire station was 2012. Since then, officials explained how our population has grown by 34% which has led emergency fire/EMS services to increase by 83%. The proposed fire station will be located on the south side of College Station due to the booming area.

The fire safety improvement bond has some residents excited for what’s in store if it’s approved in November.

Christine Loya has lived in College Station for over half of her life. One of her favorite reasons she’s proud to call the Brazos Valley her home is because of her family.

”I have two daughters and one is actually about to have my second grandchild soon,” said Loya. “My other 13-year-old lives with me.”

Along with caring for her family, she enjoys helping others. Loya has worked for The American Fire Protection Group for a couple of years. She explained her top priority when at work is keeping others safe, especially with all the fires lately around town.

“We just need to keep our community safe,” said Loya. “A lot of people call it the ‘bubble’. The “Texas A&M bubble” or “Bryan-College Station bubble”. It’s a real thing and if you’ve lived here long enough you make relationships with people over and over.”

Loya said fire safety is always evolving as far as the different materials and equipment that go along with it. She thinks if Proposition A were to be approved, it would make College Station residents’ lives easier.

“Just think, we could be even more protected than we already are. You’re looking for the latest and greatest technology. That’s just really important in this day and age,” Loya said. “That’s along with many other factors like qualified firefighters, but I’m sure the city will take care of those.”

President of College Station Professional Fire Fighters Association, Patrick Dugan, agreed with Loya in the hopes of approval on Proposition A. Dugan told KBTX he would be grateful to have more available firefighters and equipment to better help our community.

Jennifer Cain, Director of Capital Projects and Facility Management, told KBTX that since the city of College Station is growing, voters in the midterm election this November will see the city’s focus on their list of needs.

“We don’t know exactly where fire station no. 7 will be yet, but it will be in the south area of town,” said Cain. “If the voters approve the bond we will start looking at locations further on top of all the rest of the details.”

Cain explained the process of adding a new fire station will take a few years to fully create. Although, when it’s done in the long run, firefighters will now be able to cover all areas of College Station.

