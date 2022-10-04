College Station Fire Department stresses importance of working smoke detectors

A smoke detector and the proper batteries needed.
A smoke detector and the proper batteries needed.
By Hope Merritt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Fire Department urges the community to make sure you have the proper smoke detectors in order to keep you safe.

Within a span of four days last week, there were three fires in rental homes in College Station. Due to the residents having working smoke detectors, there were no injuries and limited damage in the homes.

The College Station Fire Department told KBTX testing smoke detectors often will help keep a household safe if a fire occurs.

Stuart Marrs, the fire department’s captain, said it’s important to have a smoke detector in every bedroom and also outside of every sleeping area.

“When you’re sleeping, the best way is having that bedroom door shut. It’s a way to stop the air, fire and smoke if your house catches on fire in the middle of the night while you’re asleep,” said\ Marrs. “It increases your chance of survivability. It decreases the chance of a spreading fire with those doors shut.”

Marrs recommends changing out a smoke detector every seven to 10 years.

