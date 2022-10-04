Get into the spooky season spirit with BV Troupe’s murder mystery play

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second time in 2022, Brazos Valley Troupe is presenting the world premiere of an area playwright before it goes to publication.

The two-act play, “Murder at Play” by College Station playwright Edie Leavengood, is directed by M.A. Sterling with Associate Director, Liz Hurley, and Apprentice Director, Renee Berger.

This family-friendly murder mystery kicks off BV Troupe’s 28th season.

Leavengood says it’s been amazing to see the cast and crew bring her play to life.

“I love watching this all come together,” she said.

You can learn more about “Murder at Play” by watching the video above.

Click here to purchase tickets.

