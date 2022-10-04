Hope Gathering offers support to widows in Bryan, College Station

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it’s your partner in life.

Hope Gathering seeks to offer support for widows to help them find hope and healing.

“Hope Gathering is a community of widows that we meet together to offer them encouragement and support as we go through losing our spouse,” Coordinator Cindy Boettcher said. “Also, it’s a safe place to meet and we want them to come so they feel seen and feel heard, and they know others are on the same journey as them.”

The group meets the first Tuesday or Thursday of each month from 6 - 8 p.m. for dinner, activities and a short devotional.

“Most people think the average age of a widow is 85, it’s actually 58,” Boettcher said. “We have so many widows in Hope Gathering under the age of 40.”

The group also sends out Hope Boxes to Widows.

“Inside the Hope Box is a Bible, items for personal care, devotions, a lot of things to a widow on their journey,” Boettcher said. “We have sent out over 1,000 of these boxes for free. We send them to any widow who requests or anyone who requests them for a widow.”

To fund these Hope Boxes, you are able to give to Hope Gathering through Brazos Valley Gives.

If you are interested in meeting with Hope Gathering, you can email collegestationhopegathering@hopegathering.org.

