Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Enjoy time with your family or entertain your friends on the spacious deck while overlooking the large back yard.

“This is a precious little house. It’s on one of my favorite streets in all of town,” Ruffino said.

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

