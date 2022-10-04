Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested

Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26.
Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26.(Brazos County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 26-year-old man shot twice by a College Station police officer he reportedly charged at with an axe has been arrested, according to College Station police.

Andrew Sunghun Choi was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. The officer who shot Choi twice, four-year CSPD veteran Adrian Jackson, was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation in keeping with department policy for officer-involved shootings.

On the morning of Sept. 19, a 911 call came in stating Choi was hallucinating and acting violently in a house in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive.

When Officer Jackson arrived on the scene, the suspect approached him armed with an axe, according to CSPD. Jackson backed away from Choi and told him to drop the hatchet, but the man started charging toward the officer.

CSPD Chief Billy Couch said in a press conference that day that “the officer was forced to engage,” and Jackson shot the man twice in the upper torso. At the same time, Choi threw the axe and hit the officer in the lower leg.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Officer Jackson was treated and released that same day from the hospital.

Choi was booked into the Brazos County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Lee Bell, Jr.
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
John "Johnny" Bradford, 65
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Central Texas landowners want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again
Former student now St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School Assistant Principal Melissa...
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

Latest News

A proposal to bring the Thomas Park pool back is will be on the ballot for November’s election.
Residents hopeful neighborhood pool returns get a chance with bond proposal
The Burns Creek Fire was a week-long wildfire in early August that destroyed almost 400 acres,...
National Night Out presentation to focus on summer wildfires
'National Night Out’
Snook to host inaugural National Night Out event
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)