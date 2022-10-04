National Night Out presentation to focus on summer wildfires

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - It’s National Night Out around the Brazos Valley, where residents have the opportunity to get out and meet with their local first responders.

The Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Burton will meet with Washington County residents starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Their event will have food and games.

Starting at 7 p.m., the Assistant Fire Chief will give a presentation about the Burns Creek Fire. This was a week-long wildfire in early August that destroyed almost 400 acres, forced evacuations and utilized state, local and air resources to fight it.

There were no injuries reported in the fire and the cause is unknown, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Currently, there are three Brazos Valley counties under burn bans. The burn ban for Washington County ended in early September.

