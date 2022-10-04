Navasota police nab driver accused of driving 130mph

A pursuit ended in Hempstead when the driver struck spikes that were put out on the road by police.
A pursuit ended in Hempstead when the driver struck spikes that were put out on the road by...
A pursuit ended in Hempstead when the driver struck spikes that were put out on the road by police.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Navasota Police:

On October 3, 2022, around midnight, a Navasota Police Officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed which then proceeded to run a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street.

Officers attempted a traffic stop and the suspect fled South on Business 6. The vehicle entered Highway 6 Southbound and continued to evade officers with speeds reaching 130 mph. Navasota Police requested assistance from other agencies and Hempstead Police set up spikes on Highway 6.

The vehicle struck the spikes and the pursuit ended.

The driver, Sammy Mallard, 19, out of Navasota, was taken into custody. Mr. Mallard was charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle – 3rd Degree Felony and Reckless Driving – Class B Misdemeanor.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Lee Bell, Jr.
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
The Navasota Examiner says five vehicles were involved in the crash.
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
All lanes are blocked heading Southbound on I-39 in Portage County near Stevens Point.
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Central Texas landowners want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
Billy Wayne Pate, 68, was taken into custody Friday at his home on County Road 368 outside...
Leon County man arrested on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault charges

Latest News

Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
How to make voting faster and easier - clipped version
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
"It is a warzone out here. There's areas that we can't even recognize," Bryan Firefighter...
Bryan firefighter supporting recovery efforts, first responders in Florida
The updated boosters are called “bivalent” because they protect against both the original virus...
Looking to get a COVID booster? Now’s the perfect time