Navasota police nab driver accused of driving 130mph

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Navasota Police:

On October 3, 2022, around midnight, a Navasota Police Officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed which then proceeded to run a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street.

Officers attempted a traffic stop and the suspect fled South on Business 6. The vehicle entered Highway 6 Southbound and continued to evade officers with speeds reaching 130 mph. Navasota Police requested assistance from other agencies and Hempstead Police set up spikes on Highway 6.

The vehicle struck the spikes and the pursuit ended.

The driver, Sammy Mallard, 19, out of Navasota, was taken into custody. Mr. Mallard was charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle – 3rd Degree Felony and Reckless Driving – Class B Misdemeanor.

