No. 9 Aggie Golf Tied for Third at Blessings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team was tied for third place after the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club.

Paced by junior Daniel Rodrigues’ 3-under 69, the Aggies were 4-over as a team and trailed Arkansas (-4) and Kansas (-2) after 18 holes of golf. Rounding out the standings were Clemson (+4), Louisville (+7), Ole Miss (+9), UNLV (+9), Mississippi State (+12), UCLA (+16), UCF (+19) and California (+21).

“Overall I was proud of the way we competed and scored,” Aggie head coach Brian Kortan said. “We hung in there and did some good things on the back nine. We’re in good shape, but we have to play good golf and play clean, and we didn’t do a great job of that. We started okay but in the middle we had some three-putts and some bad wedge shots. If we play clean, we’ll be in it after tomorrow and we’ll keep fighting.”

Rodrigues, from Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, offset a single bogey with four birdies and stands alone in fourth place on the individual leaderboard. The Aggies also counted scores from senior William Paysse (1-over 73, t15th), fifth-year senior Sam Bennett (3-over 75, t26th) and freshman Jaime Montojo (3-over 75, t26th).

The Aggies will tee off from the 1st hole beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The Blessings Collegiate Invitational, which features all five players from each school playing in the same groups, will be televised from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel for all three rounds.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 1):

Place Team/Player Rd. 1 T3 Texas A&M 292 +4 4 Daniel Rodrigues 69 T15 William Paysse 73 T26 Sam Bennett 75 T26 Jamie Montojo 75 T34 Phichaksn Maichon 76

Follow the action at GolfStat.com.

