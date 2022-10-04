Our Saviour’s Lutheran to host free fall festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is in the air and so are fall festivities.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station.

There will be free food, live music and entertainment, bounce houses, face painting, trunk or treat and lots of games for the kids.

For a donation, you can throw a pie in the face, buy tickets and play the pantry wheel, purchase items at the country store, or bring your best pie and enter the pie baking contest.

Admission and food are free, but donations will go to support Twin City Mission and the Boy Scouts of America.

Attendees are encouraged to bring slightly worn coats and blankets for the Twin City Mission collection box.

For more information, go to oslcbcs.org.

