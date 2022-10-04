Residents hopeful neighborhood pool returns get a chance with bond proposal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mabel Clare Thomas Park pool had to close due to damages that accumulated over time, but the residents in the neighborhood haven’t given up their hope of seeing it reopen one day. In the upcoming election, College Station residents will get to decide.

The City of College Station’s Proposition E on the ballot proposes an almost $4 million bond for a new pool in the park.

College Station Parks and Recreations Director Steve Wright says that the pool was primarily closed in the first place because of age.

“Once those shells actually just start cracking and the soil shifts around, it’s really impossible to get down in there and get all the replacements. Leakage was one of the issues that were happening but between that and the pump system, just the age of the pool itself, it would have been a lot more expensive to try and go fix,” said Wright.

Residents that have lived near the park for a number of years like Dee Godbey say they’d like to see their pool restored.

“We’d like to see it back, the residents around the park would like to see it back. The swimming pool was an asset and it enhances the park,” said Godbey.

The city will also be looking into expanded parking and other amenities if the proposed bond is voted on.

