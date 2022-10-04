Snook to host inaugural National Night Out event

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -The town of Snook is joining the ranks of communities and neighborhoods across the county celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday.

The “leave your wallet at home” event will feature free food and drinks while supplies last along with vendor booths, games and other fun activities for the entire family.

The event is from 5-8 p.m. at Snook City Park.

National Night Out is an annual community-building initiative created back in the 1970′s that was designed for community members to interact and socialize with first responders in a more relaxed setting.

Event organizers say with the recent growth and interest in Snook, the mission is to introduce citizens to local law enforcement and first responders, school officials, and area elected officials. It also is used to raise awareness of local clubs, service groups, churches, and nonprofits.

National Night Out in Snook is being hosted by the Snook Extension Education Association Club. Several community organizations have joined the efforts to sponsor the event including The city of Snook, Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, Slovacek’s Sausage, SPJST Lodge #9, Collins Welding & Construction, Home & Ranch Real Estate, and Citizens State Bank.

