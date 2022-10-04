Stay fit this fall with classes at The Dance Barre

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever dreamed of being a dancer, but you have two left feet, this could be your chance to pursue dance anyway.

The Dance Barre is a community where all are invited to pursue their desire to grow as a dancer, regardless of experience, skill, or body type.

“Every body is a dancer’s body,” barre instructor Megan Becker said. “We want you to focus on how you feel as opposed to how you look.”

She says The Dance Barre is inclusive of all experience levels and body types.

Check out the video above to learn about the variety of classes the studio offers.

You can sign up for classes at The Dance Barre by visiting their website here.

The Three: Tuesday, October 4