Stay fit this fall with classes at The Dance Barre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever dreamed of being a dancer, but you have two left feet, this could be your chance to pursue dance anyway.

The Dance Barre is a community where all are invited to pursue their desire to grow as a dancer, regardless of experience, skill, or body type.

“Every body is a dancer’s body,” barre instructor Megan Becker said. “We want you to focus on how you feel as opposed to how you look.”

She says The Dance Barre is inclusive of all experience levels and body types.

