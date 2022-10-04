Support your first responders and their furry companions

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Not all heroes wear capes. Some have four legs and a tail! These heroes work alongside our first responders every day to keep us safe.

K9s4COPs ensures that the cost for K9s never keeps an officer from having their K9 partner. K9s are invaluable assets to public safety, and help agencies do their jobs faster and safer. That’s why K9s4COPs has now extended its outreach to 41 states in our country.

K9s4COPs founder Kristi Schiller stopped by The Three to talk about the 2022 Unleashed Gala being hosted at Schiller Ranch on Thursday, October 13 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. You can purchase tickets for the event here.

Watch the video above to learn more about the event.

If you are unable to attend, but would still like to make a donation to K9s4COPs, you can do so by clicking here.

