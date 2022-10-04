Suspect in McGregor murders paralyzed after he was shot by officers attempting to stop killing spree: source

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A top official investigating the murders of five people in McGregor, who wants to remain anonymous, is offering new details into the tragedy that’s left the small community shaken.

Multiple sources are also now confirming to KWTX that the suspect, identified as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, is paralyzed from the shots McGregor officers fired to stop the deadly spree.

Investigators are still in the process of interviewing witnesses and combing through evidence Tuesday afternoon, and even the timeline of the shootings is unclear.

The official tells KWTX that they are still trying to figure out if the shooter killed his partner Monica Delgado Aviles, 38, and two of her children - 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natalie Avila - overnight or the morning of Sept. 29 at 903 South Monroe.

The official says they do know that Lori Aviles and her daughter Natalie, 20, who lived next door just feet from the suspect’s home, were killed around 7:30 a.m. at 902 South Monroe just before police arrived on scene.

The official says Lori was shot first while getting ready for work. Her daughter, Natalie, was then shot outside, but managed to make it back into her home, where she died.

Multiple sources say they believe Natalie was getting ready to leave to go to school when the shootings happened as she was a nursing student at Temple College.

Lori’s two sons, both McGregor High School students, had left for school just minutes before.

The official says Jaimes-Hernandez then got in his vehicle and drove down the street seeming to randomly fire shots out the window.

A bullet struck neighbor Geronimo Olvera, the cousin of Lori Aviles, in the 800 block of South Monroe. He says he was driving to his home on Monroe Street when a truck approached him and began to shoot.

“He stopped and just started shooting. He started shooting at me and I didn’t know what to do,” Olvera exclusively told KWTX. “I got out of my car, checked to see if I got shot and I had got shot in my fingers.”

The suspect then fired at an elderly man on a second story balcony of a home in the 800 block of Monroe, but missed.

That’s when multiple McGregor Police officers on foot fired at the suspect striking him.

The shooter remains hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

Delgado leaves behind three children, 8-year-old Jesus, 6-year-old Julissa, and 4-year-old Nicolas.

The official tells KWTX he believes those three children were taken to school and were in class when the shootings occurred.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez is not yet charged in the murders but is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by intentionally or knowingly threatening another with imminent bodily injury by discharging a firearm at another person.

Those charges will likely be upgraded later this week.

The official says the motive of the shooting is still unclear.

