Texas A&M 2023 baseball schedule revamped

By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its reissued 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Tuesday.

The conference re-released the slate due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the 2023 league docket that are not scheduled to take place until 2024. The Aggies’ new SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Texas A&M opens SEC action with a home series against rival LSU on March 17-19. The following week the Maroon & White venture to Knoxville to play Tennessee on March 24-26.

As the calendar flips form March to April, the Aggies host Ole Miss (3/31-4/2) in what has been one of the most fiery series in the league the last few years.

April has three road series, including Auburn (4/6-8), Kentucky (4/21-23) and Arkansas (4/28-30). The lone home series in April has Missouri (4/14-16) coming to town.

May starts with home series against Florida (5/5-7) and Alabama (5/12-14). The SEC slate wraps up with a trip to Starkville on May 18-20 to play Mississippi State.

Dates for the conference slate are not final as series may shift to Thursday-Saturday for television purposes.

The SEC Tournament returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama from May 23-28.

TEXAS A&M 2023 SEC SCHEDULE

3/17-19                LSU

3/24-26                at Tennessee

3/31-4/2              OLE MISS

4/6-8                     at Auburn

4/14-16                MISSOURI

4/21-23                at Kentucky

4/28-30                at Arkansas

5/5-7                     FLORIDA

5/12-14                ALABAMA

5/18-20                at Mississippi State

5/23-28                SEC Tournament (Hoover, Alabama)

All series are subject to change for television scheduling.

