Tips to improve your credit and alleviate your debt

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Debt can be scary, and being in debt even scarier. That’s why The Three sat down with personal banker Katherine Moore to discuss ways to improve your credit and get you out of debt.

Moore says the first step to financial freedom is understanding how important credit is.

“It’s really about financial power,” said Moore. “If you want to buy a home or a car, it’s about understanding how important it is and paying creditors on time.”

To learn more about debt and credit relief watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Lee Bell, Jr.
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
John "Johnny" Bradford, 65
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Central Texas landowners want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again
Former student now St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School Assistant Principal Melissa...
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

Latest News

This charming 2 bed, 1 bath home has been updated and is ready for you!
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
With each class at The Dance Barre, you will acknowledge your progress and appreciate your...
Stay fit this fall with classes at The Dance Barre
The theatre is located in the Town and Country Center at 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan.
Get into the spooky season spirit with BV Troupe’s murder mystery play
THE THREE OCTOBER 4
The Three: Tuesday, October 4