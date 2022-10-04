Tips to improve your credit and alleviate your debt

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Debt can be scary, and being in debt even scarier. That’s why The Three sat down with personal banker Katherine Moore to discuss ways to improve your credit and get you out of debt.

Moore says the first step to financial freedom is understanding how important credit is.

“It’s really about financial power,” said Moore. “If you want to buy a home or a car, it’s about understanding how important it is and paying creditors on time.”

To learn more about debt and credit relief watch the video above.

