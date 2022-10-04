Treat of the Day: Texas A&M turns 146 years old

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is now 146 years old.

On Oct. 4, 1876, 40 students and six faculty started instruction at the first public institution of higher education in Texas.

Today, Texas A&M’s main campus in College Station is home to more than 69,000 students. Another 5,200 are at the branch campuses in Galveston and Qatar and at the School of Law, Higher Education Center at McAllen, and Health Science Center locations across Texas.

Texas A&M has 133 undergraduate degree programs, 175 master’s degree programs, 92 doctoral degree programs, and 5 first professional degrees as options for study.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Lee Bell, Jr.
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
John "Johnny" Bradford, 65
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Central Texas landowners want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again
Former student now St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School Assistant Principal Melissa...
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Texas A&M turns 146
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M is 146 years old today
Treat of the Day: Bryan High student recognized for Superior Rating at the International...
Treat of the Day: Bryan High student recognized for Superior Rating at the International Thespian Festival
Treat of the Day: Bryan High student recognized for Superior Rating at the International...
Treat of the Day: Bryan High student recognized for Superior Rating at the International Thespian Festival
Twenty-three members of The A&M Consolidated and College Station High School choirs earned...
Treat of the Day: Over 20 College Station ISD students make All-Region Choir