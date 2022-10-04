Treat of the Day: Texas A&M turns 146 years old

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is now 146 years old.

On Oct. 4, 1876, 40 students and six faculty started instruction at the first public institution of higher education in Texas.

Today, Texas A&M’s main campus in College Station is home to more than 69,000 students. Another 5,200 are at the branch campuses in Galveston and Qatar and at the School of Law, Higher Education Center at McAllen, and Health Science Center locations across Texas.

Texas A&M has 133 undergraduate degree programs, 175 master’s degree programs, 92 doctoral degree programs, and 5 first professional degrees as options for study.

