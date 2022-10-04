Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the Eastern Atlantic

Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday afternoon in the East Atlantic(KBTX)
By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday afternoon the National Hurricane Center officially named Tropical Depression Twelve in the Eastern Atlantic. As of 4 p.m. CDT, the system was located 440 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The official forecast calls for this to strengthen to tropical storm status as early as Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

The latest advisory (4 pm) from the National Hurricane Center shows:

Max WindLocationMovementPressure
35 mph440 miles West of the Cabo Verde IslandsMoving to the Northwest near 12 mph1007 mb

Tropical Depression Twelve forms from a concentrated area of deep convection that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring. The depression is sandwiched between the edge of a mid-level high and a prominent mid-to-upper-level low. This should steer Tropical Depression Twelve to the northwest or north-northwest over the next couple of days. It has the possibility to strengthen to tropical storm status. If it does, this would be given the name Julia. Regardless of that upgrade or not, this cyclone is expected to be short-lived. The system is forecast move into an area of hostile upper-level wind over the next 24 to 48 hours. This is expected to dissipate the system by Thursday night.

