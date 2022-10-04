TROPICS: Next tropical depression likely to form; Another area to monitor in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It may be October, but there are still two full months of hurricane season left to go. As of Monday night, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two tropical waves for potential development.

EAST ATLANTIC

The next tropical depression of the season is expected to form by Wednesday. While development is expected to occur just west of Africa, environmental conditions are expected to be less conducive for strengthening later in the week. Some forecast models attempt to bring this system to tropical storm strength -- where it could gain the name Julia -- but it would be an uphill battle. Regardless, this is expected to curve around high pressure over the Atlantic and away from land. No impacts to the United States coastline is expected. Development odds: Next 48 hours - 70% | Next 5 days: 80%

Showers and thunderstorms continue to increase today near a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two. Further development should become less likely late this week due to increasing upper-level winds. The system is forecast to move generally northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

NEAR THE CARIBBEAN

A disorganized area of rain and cloud cover is moving west toward the Eastern Caribbean at 10 to 15 mph. Development odds have decreased a bit over the past 24 hours, back to a low potential through Saturday. Interaction with the northern edge of South America could keep this an area of low pressure rather than a defined tropical system. Regardless, high pressure is expected to drive what is being called “91L” west toward Central America through the weekend. Development odds: Next 48 hours - 20% | Next 5 days: 30%

Invest 91L is expected to drift due west into the Caribbean through the week (KBTX)

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Slow development is possible during the next several days while the wave moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek and the western Caribbean over the weekend. Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

