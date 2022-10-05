Aggie Volleyball to host annual Dig Pink match on October 22

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Shelby Hild, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In conjunction with October serving as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Texas A&M volleyball team has teamed up with The Side-Out Foundation’s 2022-23 Dig Pink Movement to support the stage IV breast cancer community.

Texas A&M has selected its Saturday, Oct. 22 match against Kentucky as the Dig Pink Match. First serve between the Aggies and the Wildcats is set for 2 p.m.

Last year, the 12th Man contributed over $5,000, which was the largest donation received by The Side-Out Foundation during its 2021-22 campaign.

“Raising money to support the breast cancer community is something that our team takes great pride in,” said head volleyball coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn. “We are all in this together, and our program is glad it can play a small role in the fight against breast cancer.”

Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and to receive discounted admission into the match. For more information and a link to donate, please visit 12thMan.com/DigPink.

