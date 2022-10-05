Aggies announce non-conference schedule for 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies announced their 25-game non-conference baseball schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The highlight of the non-conference schedule is a string of midweek home games against Rice (March 21), Texas (March 28) and Texas State (April 4).

Texas A&M hosts three non-conference weekend series, all against first-time Aggie foes. The season opens February 17-19 with a series against Seattle. The Maroon & White also host Portland (Feb. 24-26) and Northern Kentucky (March 10-12) for three-game sets.

The fourth non-conference weekend is a trip to Minute Maid Park in Houston for the Shriners Children’s College Classic from March 3-5. The Aggies battle Louisville, Texas Tech and Michigan at the prestigious tournament.

Blue Bell Park hosts midweek games against Lamar (Feb. 21), Houston Christian (Feb. 28), Incarnate Word (March 7), UTSA (April 11), Prairie View (April 19), Sam Houston (April 25), Tarleton (May 2) and UTRGV (May 9).

Texas A&M has Tuesday non-conference road games at Rice (March 8) and Houston (March 14).

The Aggies previously announced their league slate. Texas A&M’s SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

The SEC Tournament returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama from May 23-28.

TEXAS A&M 2023 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

2/17-19 SEATTLE

2/21 LAMAR

2/24-26 PORTLAND

2/28 HOUSTON CHRISTIAN

3/3 vs. Louisville*

3/4 vs. Texas Tech*

3/5 vs. Michigan*

3/7 INCARNATE WORD

3/8 at Rice

3/10-12 NORTHERN KENTUCKY

3/14 at Houston

3/21 RICE

3/28 TEXAS

4/4 TEXAS STATE

4/11 UTSA

4/19 PRAIRIE VIEW

4/25 SAM HOUSTON

5/2 TARLETON

5/9 UTRGV

* - Shriners Children’s College Classic (Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas)

