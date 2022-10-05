Aggies announce non-conference schedule for 2023

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies announced their 25-game non-conference baseball schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The highlight of the non-conference schedule is a string of midweek home games against Rice (March 21), Texas (March 28) and Texas State (April 4).

Texas A&M hosts three non-conference weekend series, all against first-time Aggie foes. The season opens February 17-19 with a series against Seattle. The Maroon & White also host Portland (Feb. 24-26) and Northern Kentucky (March 10-12) for three-game sets.

The fourth non-conference weekend is a trip to Minute Maid Park in Houston for the Shriners Children’s College Classic from March 3-5. The Aggies battle Louisville, Texas Tech and Michigan at the prestigious tournament.

Blue Bell Park hosts midweek games against Lamar (Feb. 21), Houston Christian (Feb. 28), Incarnate Word (March 7), UTSA (April 11), Prairie View (April 19), Sam Houston (April 25), Tarleton (May 2) and UTRGV (May 9).

Texas A&M has Tuesday non-conference road games at Rice (March 8) and Houston (March 14).

The Aggies previously announced their league slate. Texas A&M’s SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

The SEC Tournament returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama from May 23-28.

TEXAS A&M 2023 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

2/17-19                SEATTLE

2/21                      LAMAR

2/24-26                PORTLAND

2/28                      HOUSTON CHRISTIAN

3/3                         vs. Louisville*

3/4                         vs. Texas Tech*

3/5                         vs. Michigan*

3/7                         INCARNATE WORD

3/8                         at Rice

3/10-12                NORTHERN KENTUCKY

3/14                       at Houston

3/21                      RICE

3/28                      TEXAS

4/4                         TEXAS STATE

4/11                      UTSA

4/19                      PRAIRIE VIEW

4/25                      SAM HOUSTON

5/2                         TARLETON

5/9                         UTRGV

* - Shriners Children’s College Classic (Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26.
Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested
A pursuit ended in Hempstead when the driver struck spikes that were put out on the road by...
Navasota police nab driver accused of driving 130mph
John "Johnny" Bradford, 65
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
A row of shipping containers and razor wire placed on the banks of the Rio Grande by Gov. Greg...
Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Texas A&M Volleyball
Aggie Volleyball to host annual Dig Pink match on October 22
Brazos Christian victorious on Dig Pink night
Brazos Christian victorious on Dig Pink night
Highlights: Consol falls to Magnolia West in 4 set
Highlights: Consol falls to Magnolia West in 4 set
Goldsmith, Stoiana qualify for ITA singles main draw