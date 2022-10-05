Aggies move into third at Blessings Collegiate heading into final day

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team moved up one spot into third in the second round at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Tuesday.

“We are in position,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “The finish made us feel better. We had some momentum heading into the final few holes but lost a little bit of focus on a couple of them. However, we bounced back really well. Our finish really gave us chance heading into tomorrow. We know that things can flip on one hole. I love this team. Now that the competitive juices are flowing, I know tomorrow is going to be a lot of fun.”

The Aggies (301-293—594) carded a 5-over 293 in the second round that brought their two-round total to 18-over 594, climbing one spot on the team leaderboard. The Maroon & White faced a 14-stroke deficit from the top spot heading into the day, but after day two were only three strokes behind first place and No. 7 Ole Miss (+15). Second place is occupied by day one’s leader, No. 11 Mississippi State (+17), and No. 8 Clemson (+23) and No. 49 UCLA (+23) round out the top five.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (78-71—149) carried A&M in the second round, carding a team-low 1-under 71. The senior moved into a tie for 12th after knocking down five birdies. Jennie Park (74-72—146) leads the team on the individual leaderboard, holding a share of fourth heading into the final day. Park shot even par on day two with birdies on Nos. 7, 11 and 12.

Zoe Slaughter (82-74—156) bounced back after a tough first round, going 2-over 74 in the second 18. Slaughter stood in a tie for 36th. Hailee Cooper was the final counting score for the Aggies, recording a 4-over 76. The Montgomery, Texas, native held a share of 29th.

Rounding out the lineup was Adela Cernousek (71-80—151) who posted an 8-over 80 in the second round. Cernousek tied for 22nd going into the final round.

The Aggies are set to tee off at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday to begin the third round. Play will be broadcast on the Golf Channel from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT and live stats for the event can be followed at golfstat.com.

