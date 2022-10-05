Brazos Christian tops Central Texas Christian in Dig Pink night

Brazos Christian was victorious in their Dig Pink night against Central Texas Christian.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian was victorious in their Dig Pink night against Central Texas Christian (25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16). The Lady Eagles were supporting Breast Cancer awareness and raising money for the local chapter of Pink Alliance during the game, and will present a check with donations raised to the Pink Alliance at a later date.

