Bryan ISD and City of Bryan share statements defending stance of future transportation facility site

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of next Tuesday’s Bryan City Council meeting, the Bryan ISD School Board published a letter that they hope clarifies the continued struggle between the school district and the city concerning the proposed site of a new transportation department facility.

The school district says it has been working with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and city staff after acquiring an almost 100-acre piece of land from Blinn College. The original plan was to move the district’s transportation facility to the property that’s on the southwest corner of N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road. It will be named the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex. District officials said they were confused and surprised after the Planning and Zoning Commission denied its request to rezone the property.

“In fact, not one person indicated that there would be issues with changing the zoning of this property from higher education to public school use until the very day it was set to be on the agenda for the Planning and Zoning Commission on August 4, 2022,” the letter from the school board said.

But a statement from the City of Bryan says that neither elected city officials nor management approved or endorsed any BISD plans to locate the facility on the portion of the property with frontage to the two major roadways.

“Once BISD insisted on locating the facility on the northeast portion, planning staff worked with BISD on technical aspects of the plan and recommended approval on this basis only,” the city’s statement said.

The city shared its concerns about the location including the amount of traffic already in the area and what the facility would do to surrounding property values.

The school district has requested the city council reconsider their proposal, which was slightly amended, at the upcoming meeting on Oct. 11.

