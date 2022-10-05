Bryan ISD hopes to move auxiliary department into new location

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With Bryan ISD’s continued growth their current Auxiliary Services Center has become inefficient. The building has been around since 1976 and has not received any major upgrades since then.

The department wants to build their new Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on a plot of land near Leonard Road and N Harvey Mitchell Parkway. At almost 100 acres, the land would be an adequate amount of space to house transportation, maintenance, custodial and other departments.

At the current location there are only five maintenance bays for a total of 159 buses. The building is also known to flood whenever it rains and it does not have adequate space to hold its 150 employees whenever they have a meeting, according to BISD officials.

Bryan ISD has requested the city council to consider their request at their next meeting on Oct. 11.

