Bryan ISD hopes to move auxiliary department into new location

Bryan ISD looks to upgrade their auxilarly services building as the district continues to grow.
Bryan ISD looks to upgrade their auxilarly services building as the district continues to grow.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With Bryan ISD’s continued growth their current Auxiliary Services Center has become inefficient. The building has been around since 1976 and has not received any major upgrades since then.

The department wants to build their new Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on a plot of land near Leonard Road and N Harvey Mitchell Parkway. At almost 100 acres, the land would be an adequate amount of space to house transportation, maintenance, custodial and other departments.

At the current location there are only five maintenance bays for a total of 159 buses. The building is also known to flood whenever it rains and it does not have adequate space to hold its 150 employees whenever they have a meeting, according to BISD officials.

Bryan ISD has requested the city council to consider their request at their next meeting on Oct. 11.

Related Stories
Bryan ISD fights uphill battle for location of transportation and maintenance complex
Bryan ISD onto next steps: Planning & Zoning Commission denies zoning request

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26.
Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested
A pursuit ended in Hempstead when the driver struck spikes that were put out on the road by...
Navasota police nab driver accused of driving 130mph
John "Johnny" Bradford, 65
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
A row of shipping containers and razor wire placed on the banks of the Rio Grande by Gov. Greg...
Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

The closure will last until Wednesday, Nov. 2
Section of Copperfield Drive in Bryan closed for almost a month
Wednesday Afternoon PinPoint Forecast 10/5
Wednesday Afternoon PinPoint Forecast 10/5
It's the perfect time to try something new from some BCS favorites.
Celebrate National Pizza Month with BCS staples
Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered to testify in abortion lawsuit after evading subpoena