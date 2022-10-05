Bryan neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The First Presbyterian Church in Bryan was one of more than 30 community spaces hosting a National Night Out event Tuesday.

Community and church members got the chance to meet their neighbors. Bryan police and firefighters also stopped by the Hot Dog Supper at the Church’s basketball court.

Debe Shafer, an elder with the church said this is the second year the church has hosted a National Night Out event, “We had a good turn out then, and so we said well let’s just keep this up.”

“We’re very excited to get to be the host of this neighborhood that we’re a part of. It’s just a really great way to connect with the community around us.”

The church said the event also serves as a way to let the neighborhood know about the other community spaces they have, like the basketball court and a turquoise picnic table, which can be used by anyone at any time.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.