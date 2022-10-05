Burleson Chamber of Commerce spotlights local art and businesses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Art Walk event on October 15, 2022, on The Square Downtown Caldwell. The art walk will spotlight local artisans and businesses within the county. The event will also include live music.

Director of the Burleson County Chamber Susan B. Mott says her favorite part of the event is the people, “Getting to see the people coming into the Downtown area” says Mott. “Being a part of the chamber we love having guests coming in from all over.”

Treasurer Melissa Brune says for her it’s the art, “My daughter was highlighted as an artist in high school. So, I have a special spot for the local art.”

Watch the video above to learn more about the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce Art Walk.

