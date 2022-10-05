Celebrate National Pizza Month with BCS staples

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - October is National Pizza Month, so it’s a great time to enjoy a slice (or a few) at some BCS staples. Chef Tanner Purdum of The Wild Garlic and Blake Zeitman of Zeitman’s Grocery Store kicked off BVTM’s celebration.

The Wild Garlic is a premier event catering and pop-up pizza business that many enjoy at the KinderHill Brew Lab in Bryan. There’s always something new to try because Purdum changes the menu weekly. This week, he’s debuting a pumpkin spice-inspired pizza.

“We love National Pizza Month and just changing up things because I think it’s just a lot of fun,” Purdum said. “I think it really allows us to utilize our local farmers in the ingredients, and I think people love seeing all the new things we come up with.”

The chef specializes in wood-fired pizza, he says it adds another level of flavor to the crust and toppings. He also said many people enjoy seeing the cooking process in the wood fire oven.

Zeitman is also no stranger to making some out-of-the-box pizzas while cooking up some classics like cheese and pepperoni. He makes a Flatbush pizza that has Italian sausage and castelvetrano olives and a Prim and Proper pizza that has peaches, prosciutto and honey goat cheese.

The store owner’s love for pizza started when he was younger and lived in Connecticut. He said it was always a common thing to have quality pizza in Connecticut, so it was important for him to bring that style and the flavors to the Brazos Valley.

“The only difference is that we don’t use coal fire because we can’t do that here, but we do use a nice hot oven, gives it a little char around the edges,” Zeitman said.

During National Pizza Month, Zeitman says people should stay away from deep dish pizza, stop into Zeitman’s Grocery Store and try other quality pizza spots around the Brazos Valley like The Wild Garlic.

For more information on Zeitman’s Grocery Store, click here. You can also see the newest pizza at The Wild Garlic here.

