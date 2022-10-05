Celebrating National 4-H Week as an Opportunity 4 All
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s National 4-H Week and Brazos County 4-H members are celebrating in a big way!
4-H Officers Sam Aguirre and MaKenna Johnson joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5 to talk about the theme of this week: Opportunity 4 All.
The week is designed to celebrate the accomplishments of 4-H’ers and their commitment to volunteerism. During the weeklong observance, you may see Brazos County 4-H members doing the following:
- Role Model Monday: Writing role models a note and mailing it to them.
- Spirit Day Tuesday: Wearing green and showing 4-H pride everywhere they go.
- What’s Your Why Wednesday: Spending four minutes in reflection of why they participate in 4-H, sharing those thoughts with a friend and inviting them to join 4-H.
- Thankful Thursday: Give back in their community by doing a random act of kindness.
- Find Your Spark Friday: Posting a picture on social media and tagging @Texas4H
The highlight of National 4-H Week in Brazos County will be the “One Day 4-H” community service project held on Saturday, Oct. 8. Brazos County 4-H members will be volunteering at the Special Olympics Texas Fall Classic this weekend.
To learn more about 4-H, visit brazos.agrilife.org.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.