Celebrating National 4-H Week as an Opportunity 4 All

By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s National 4-H Week and Brazos County 4-H members are celebrating in a big way!

4-H Officers Sam Aguirre and MaKenna Johnson joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5 to talk about the theme of this week: Opportunity 4 All.

The week is designed to celebrate the accomplishments of 4-H’ers and their commitment to volunteerism. During the weeklong observance, you may see Brazos County 4-H members doing the following:

  • Role Model Monday: Writing role models a note and mailing it to them.
  • Spirit Day Tuesday: Wearing green and showing 4-H pride everywhere they go.
  • What’s Your Why Wednesday: Spending four minutes in reflection of why they participate in 4-H, sharing those thoughts with a friend and inviting them to join 4-H.
  • Thankful Thursday: Give back in their community by doing a random act of kindness.
  • Find Your Spark Friday: Posting a picture on social media and tagging @Texas4H

The highlight of National 4-H Week in Brazos County will be the “One Day 4-H” community service project held on Saturday, Oct. 8. Brazos County 4-H members will be volunteering at the Special Olympics Texas Fall Classic this weekend.

To learn more about 4-H, visit brazos.agrilife.org.

