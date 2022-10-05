Celebrating Nat’l Wine Month with charcuterie pairings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s hard to think of a better way to celebrate National Wine Month than with a tall glass of your favorite blend, accompanied by the perfect charcuterie board!

Owner of Vino Boehme, Kristy Petty, stopped by The Three to teach co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten how to best pair your choice of wine with the snacks on your board.

By watching the video above, you can see which food items were paired with each wine selection.

If you’re interested in learning more about wine, Vino Boehme is hosting wine education classes every Wednesday night starting in November.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.