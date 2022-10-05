Enjoy pizza and wine to fund a shopping spree for Brazos Valley kids at ‘Pizza for a Purpose’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoy some pizza and help out a good cause at Pizza for a Purpose on Oct. 16.

A ticket gets you a 12″ pizza from Napa Flats and a bottle of wine, or a non-alcoholic option. All of the proceeds go toward Clothing for Kids.

“It’s called Clothing for Kids,” Bob Brick with the College Station Rotary Club said. “It happens on the first Saturday in December to give families an opportunity to go to Target in College Station and purchase $175 of new clothing for their kids.”

Clothing for Kids is an event happening on Dec. 3 where dozens of local kids take part.

“For some kids, this is the only Christmas gifts that they get,” Mynde Kessler, Vice President of the College Station Rotary Club said. “We plan it around the holidays. We had a kid last year who had never even been to Target before.”

Pizza for a Purpose runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. where participants can drive up to Napa Flats in College Station and order their freshly made pizza.

You can buy tickets now for $40.

If you are not able to make it out to the event, you can also support the cause through sponsorships. Sponsorship has different levels of $250, $500, and $1,000. Contact a member of the College Station Rotary Club to become a sponsor.

