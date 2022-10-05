Goldsmith, Stoiana qualify for ITA singles main draw

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GARY, North Carolina -- Texas A&M women’s tennis standouts Jayci Goldsmith and Mary Stoiana advanced to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday evening at the Cary Tennis Park.

Goldsmith, ranked No. 109 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened play in the singles qualifying draw defeating Melodie Collard of Virginia in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. The graduate student then upset No. 66 Isabella Pfennig of Miami (Fla.) in three sets (1-6, 6-2, 6-2) before beating No. 98 Kimmi Hance of UCLA in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

The Dripping Springs product continues her tournament run in the main draw beginning Wednesday at 11 a.m. against No. 6 Cameron Morra of Duke.

Stoiana, currently ranked No. 58, qualified for the main draw after defeating Maria Juliana Parra Romero of Liberty in straight sets, 6-4 6-3. The Southbury, Connecticut, native defeated Emma Staker (Oklahoma), 6-4, 6-0, before taking down Fangran Tian (UCLA), 6-2, 6-1.

Stoiana is next in action on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. against No. 125 Julia Fliegner of Michigan.

No. 9 Carson Branstine received an automatic qualifying spot in the main draw is set to begin play Wednesday at 9 a.m. against No. 15 Abigail Forbes of North Carolina.

No. 21 Branstine-Goldsmith compete in the doubles main draw Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. against No. 43 Ayumi Miyamoto-Kristina Novak of Oklahoma State.

For full results and live scoring can be found on the tournament homepage, while a live stream can be found on the Cracked Racquets YouTube page beginning Oct. 5-9.  Streaming ScheduleWednesday, Oct. 5 - https://youtu.be/HhmvqDocwVsThursday, Oct. 6 - https://youtu.be/9gSx7lMkyW0Friday, Oct. 7 - https://youtu.be/fMg4qB0RnokSaturday, Oct. 8 - https://youtu.be/ex_JTvxPq6USunday, Oct. 9 - https://youtu.be/EYJip_XVQl4

