Half of area counties now under a Burn Ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought conditions are steadily returning across the Brazos Valley. As of Wednesday, it has been 29 days since the last measurable rain fell in the area. Burn Bans are starting to be issued again, several of which have gone into effect just in the last 24 hours. Outdoor burning is now prohibited for half of the area’s 16 counties due to these dry conditions. Counties Currently Under a Burn Ban:

Grimes County

Houston County

Madison County

Robertson County

San Jacinto County

Trinity County

Waller County

Walker County

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) continually monitors drought conditions across the United States and forecasts the amount of precipitation needed to completely relieve drought conditions. The Brazos Valley needs around 9 - 12 inches of rain over the next four weeks to completely erase drought conditions, and regions closer to Houston require over 15 inches of rain.

Portions of the Brazos Valley need 9-12 inches of rain to completely remove drought (KBTX Weather)

High pressure and dry air have helped strengthen the ongoing drought in the Brazos Valley. It is best to avoid any activities that require an open flame. Fires can spread easily under the current weather pattern, and the forecast does not look to change drastically any time soon. The following image shows some of the direct impacts you can see around the Brazos Valley and the State of Texas due to the ongoing drought.

Need 9-12 inches of rain to erase dry conditions (KBTX Weather)

The Climate Prediction Center has released the precipitation forecasts for the rest of the year. The month of October looks to be well below average for precipitation. Looking forward over the next three months, weather simulations tend to lean towards below-average rain totals.

On average, BCS receives 4.93 inches of Rain in October. (KBTX Weather)

The three-month outlook looks dry as well.

Expect drought conditions to build this fall. (KBTX Weather)

