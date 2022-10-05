Hilderbrand advances to ITA singles main draw

TULSA, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Trey Hilderbrand qualified for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships singles main draw, Tuesday afternoon at the Case Tennis Center.

Hilderbrand, ranked No. 50 in the ITA preseason rankings, opened singles qualifying play defeating Baptiste Anselmo of Oklahoma in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2. The San Antonio native continued his winning ways beating Samir Banerjee of Stanford, who ranks No. 9 in the ITA freshman/newcomer preseason rankings, in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. Hilderbrand locked up a qualifying spot in the main draw after taking down Pranav Kumar of SMU in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Already in the singles main draw with an automatic qualifying spot, No. 19 Noah Schachter opens play Wednesday at 12 p.m. against No. 34 Axel Nefve of Florida.

No. 25 Schachter-Hilderbrand begin doubles main play Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. against Youcef Rihane-Alex Bulte of Florida State.

For full results and live scoring can be found on the tournament homepage, while a live stream can be found on the Cracked Racquets YouTube page beginning Oct. 5-9. Streaming Schedule Wednesday, Oct. 5 - https://youtu.be/HhmvqDocwVsThursday, Oct. 6 - https://youtu.be/9gSx7lMkyW0Friday, Oct. 7 - https://youtu.be/fMg4qB0RnokSaturday, Oct. 8 - https://youtu.be/ex_JTvxPq6USunday, Oct. 9 - https://youtu.be/EYJip_XVQl4

