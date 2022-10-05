Hospital chain says ‘IT security issue’ disrupts operations

A major nonprofit health system with 140 hospitals in 21 states, CommonSpirit Health, is...
A major nonprofit health system with 140 hospitals in 21 states, CommonSpirit Health, is reporting an “IT security issue” that has disrupted operations in multiple states.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A major nonprofit health system with 140 hospitals in 21 states, CommonSpirit Health, is reporting an “IT security issue” that has disrupted operations in multiple states.

A company spokesperson would not explain the nature of the apparent cyberattack, such as whether the organization’s IT network was hit by ransomware.

The Des Moines Register said the incident occurred Monday and forced the diversion of ambulances from the emergency department of the city’s Mercy One Medical Center to other medical facilities. The Chattanoogan reported that CHI Memorial Hospital was among facilities impacted.

In a statement Tuesday, CommonSpirit said it had taken “certain IT systems offline” including electronic health records as a precaution and rescheduled some patient appointments. It would not say whether patient records were accessed. Nor did it say when the apparent breach was detected.

The Chicago company, formed in 2019 from the alignment of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health, serves 20 million Americans with more than 1,000 care sites located coast-to-coast.

Health care is classified by the U.S. government as one of 16 critical infrastructure sectors, and health care providers are seen as ripe targets for hackers.

If patient data is accessed, health care providers are required by law to notify the Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26.
Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested
A pursuit ended in Hempstead when the driver struck spikes that were put out on the road by...
Navasota police nab driver accused of driving 130mph
John "Johnny" Bradford, 65
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
A row of shipping containers and razor wire placed on the banks of the Rio Grande by Gov. Greg...
Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

The child was identified as 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez-Alvarez, shown here when she was...
Two charged after child’s body found placed in tote, left in storage facility, officials say
Wednesday Afternoon PinPoint Forecast 10/5
Wednesday Afternoon PinPoint Forecast 10/5
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics