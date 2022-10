COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger volleyball team dropped a four decision to Magnolia West 25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

A&M Consolidated will look to rebound on Friday when they’ll host district leading Brenham. First serve is set for 6pm.

