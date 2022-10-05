Section of Copperfield Drive in Bryan closed for almost a month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers may want to plan on changing their route if they use Copperfield Drive in Bryan.

Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Copperfield Drive is temporarily closed between Park Meadow Lane and Coppercrest Drive while crews install a new storm sewer pipe and repave the road.

Drivers are encouraged to follow detours that will be in place during the time of the closure. The detour route for westbound traffic will be north on Pendleton Drive, west on Boonville Road, and south on Copperfield Drive. The detour route for eastbound traffic will be north on Copperfield Drive, east on Boonville Road, and south on Pendleton Drive.

Construction is expected to last until Nov. 2, according to the City of Bryan.

A section of Copperfield Drive is closing for the installation of a new sewer pipe. (The City of Bryan)

