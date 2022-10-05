Tips for combatting seasonal depression

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the days get shorter, you may notice that you’re feeling a little more glum than usual. If this is the case, you could be experiencing seasonal depression.

There are plenty of resources across the Brazos Valley to help you combat this. Licensed therapist LaTonya Hendricks joined The Three to share some tips.

Hendricks says she advocates for therapy and medication, but she also says there are simple steps you can take before seeking further help. “Keeping a routine, exercising, moving around, being active, socializing and not isolating. Of course, reaching out to loved ones for help when you need it,” Hendricks said.

“The most important thing is that people know they are not alone. Odds are you know someone else who is struggling. We need to check in on each other and ask ‘hey, are you okay?’” she said.

The first step is to ask for help.

You can learn more from LaTonya Hendricks by watching the video above and by visiting the Harmony Healing website here.

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call or text 9-8-8.

