Young local author celebrates publication of third novel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chaselyn Roderick is a freshman at Texas A&M University who is making a name for herself as a professional author. At just 18 years old the young author is already celebrating the publication of her third novel.

Ever since she could remember Roderick has had a passion for writing, one that has made her into the young fantasy author she is today.

“I’ve always been, like, writing little stories,” Roderick said. “I had a children’s book that I wrote in the fourth grade. It’s called Gnome In A New Home. It was never published, but I did write it.”

When Roderick was 11 years old she began working on her fantasy novel Activated which would become her first published novel at the age of 16. There are plans to create six Activated spin-off novels, Roderick said.

“I did start it very young, so I’d like to go back and revise it maybe one more time, republish it, but I do love this series. It will forever hold my heart,” Roderick said.

Her most recent novel 01% Falling is part of her “Solutions” series a sequel to 99% Down. The novel follows a cast of protagonists journeying across a dystopian world filled with monsters in an attempt to get to a place called “Sanctuary.” Both novels take place in the state of Texas.

“I have a trilogy planned for this one as well as a journal from one of the villains,” Roderick. “I don’t plan to go as far with 99% Down, but I do have plans for it.”

While some of Roderick’s novel ideas have come to her in dreams she often finds her inspiration through music.

“I love listening to music when I write,” Roderick said. “Certain songs put me in a mindset, it’s like I want to write a battle scene to this song and I’ll plan out entire chapters based on one song.”

Roderick said throughout her life she has been influenced by her teachers and in particular her mother who serves as her partner and editor.

“I talk with my mom a lot and she’ll give me like one crumb of an idea and it will just spiral,” Roderick said. “This weekend we outlined all of the third book for the Solutions series based on one little conversation.”

As a young author, Roderick said she often gets a lot of doubt, but she’s received a large amount of support along the way.

“It’s not a steady field you just have to have faith that it’s going to work out,” Roderick said. “But I love it more than anything. It’s what I want to do for the rest of my life. I’d be happy to not make a ton off of it as long as I can keep doing it.”

Roderick is currently studying English with a minor in science fiction and fantasy studies. While school may keep her busy she finds the time to continue her passion.

“It’s so much easier once I have the book outlined then I can sit down one day and get 2,000 words in, that’s half a chapter. Slowly but surely it’s coming along. It’s more in the idea phase right now,” Roderick said about the third novel in the “Solutions” series.

Roderick said her biggest dream is to one day see her novels become movies or TV shows.

“I would love to see how other people see my characters and the world that I created in these books,” Roderick said.

To learn more about Chaselyn Roderick you can go to her website at chaselynroderick.com or visit her author page on Amazon.

