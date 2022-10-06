4th ranked College Station host Cedar Park Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (4-1, 2-0) will return home and host Cedar Park Friday night at 7pm at Cougar Field.

The Timberwolves return to College Station for the second week in a row after nearly knocking off A&M Consolidated last week which would have been their second win of the season.

5th ranked College Station has been on a pretty good roll since their season opening loss to Lovejoy.

The Cougars picked up a 68-10 win over East View last week where they didn’t commit a penalty and know it will take more solid play to pick up their 3rd straight district win.

“We’ve got a lot of teams that are well coached,” said Cougar Head Football Coach Stoney Pryor. “Cedar Park played a great game against Consol and came up a little bit short, but they had a solid game plan against a talented Consol team, and I think across the district we’re seeing those games where we have to show up to play and get things done the right away,” wrapped up the first year head coach.

Kickoff is set for 7pm Friday at Cougar Field.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.