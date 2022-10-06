A&M men’s tennis advance to Round of 16 at ITA All-American Championships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter advanced to the round of 16 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association doubles main draw, Wednesday afternoon at the Case Tennis Center.

Hilderbrand-Schachter, ranked No. 25, defeated Youcef Rihana-Alex Bulte (Florida State), 6-3, 4-6, [10]-[8]. The win advanced the pair to the round of 16 to face No. 21 Max Westphal-Theo Winegar (Columbia) on Thursday at 2 p.m.

In singles action, No. 19 Schachter fell to No. 34 Axel Nefve of Florida in straight sets (4-6, 3-6). Noah will move to the consolation bracket and compete on Thursday at 9 a.m. against No. 13 Filip Planinsek of Alabama.

Hilderbrand, ranked No. 50, fell in straight sets to Jonah Braswell of Florida (3-6, 6(3)-7(7)) Wednesday morning, in the first round of main draw play. Hilderbrand secured wins in the qualifying matches over Baptiste Anselmo (Oklahoma), Samir Banerjee (Stanford) and Pranav Kumar (SMU) to earn his spot in the main draw stage. Despite the first loss, Hilderbrand advanced to the round of 16 in the consolation bracket after No. 23 Alexander Hoogmartens withdrew from the round of 32 due to injury. Hilderbrand’s next match time has yet to be determined.

For full results and live scoring can be found on the tournament homepage, while a live stream can be found on the Cracked Racquets YouTube page. Streaming ScheduleThursday, Oct. 6 - https://youtu.be/9gSx7lMkyW0Friday, Oct. 7 - https://youtu.be/fMg4qB0RnokSaturday, Oct. 8 - https://youtu.be/ex_JTvxPq6USunday, Oct. 9 - https://youtu.be/EYJip_XVQl4

