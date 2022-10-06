A&M Volleyball hosts Mississippi State for pair of matches

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena this week for two matches against Mississippi State on Friday and Saturday.

First serve of the series between the Aggies (10-6, 2-3 SEC) and the Bulldogs (9-5, 2-2 SEC) is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by a 4 p.m. start Saturday. Fans can also catch the action via streaming SEC Network+ (Friday/Saturday) or live stats.

Friday’s match is presented by American Campus Communities and marks the team’s annual fish camp game, bringing together the newest generation of Aggies to support the Maroon & White. Saturday’s match is highlighting mental health awareness, with the team wearing custom jerseys with green highlights expressing the programs support for the cause.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M continued its Southeastern Conference campaign in Athens, Georgia. The Aggies dropped a pair of hard-fought five-set matches against the Bulldogs.

The weekend’s highlights came from Freshman Logan Lednicky’s 27-kill performance, a career high day led both teams in the opening fixture. Sunday’s matchup saw the Aggies digging deep on defense, as five players registered double digit digs in the game as the Aggies battled back from an early deficit, leaving them just short in the final set.

SCOUTING THE SERIES

Texas A&M holds a resounding all-time series lead (12-4) against Mississippi State. The Aggies are looking to break a four-game losing streak against the Bulldogs and aim to improve on its 4-3 record at Reed Arena this season.

TICKETS

Information on purchasing tickets can be found at 12thmanfoundation.com.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.