Blue Bell releases new Peppermint Bark

Peppermint Bark flavor
Peppermint Bark flavor(Blue Bell)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Blue Bell has released a new flavor just in time for the holiday season.

The Texas company says the flavor is “a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate flavored chunks and tasty peppermint bark pieces.”

Peppermint Bark Ice Cream is now available in half gallons and pints for a limited time.

Starting today, Blue Bell lovers can find Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream at retailer stores.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry Ramirez.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26.
Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested
After the school district published a lengthy letter Monday night, the city of Bryan responded...
Bryan ISD and City of Bryan share statements defending stance on future transportation facility site
Brad right) with his Texas A&M StuMo friends on the trip.
‘Its not just a patient, but someone’s son’: Texas A&M student recovers from snowboarding accident

Latest News

Bridget Mais shares DIY kids' costume ideas
Bridget Mais shares DIY kids' costume ideas
Bridget Mais talks popular kids' Halloween Costumes
Bridget Mais talks popular kids' Halloween Costumes
10/6
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 10/6
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)